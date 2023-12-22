MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118-114 on Thursday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

The Bucks went unbeaten on their season-long, six-game homestand and have won 15 straight games at Fiserv Forum. That’s the Bucks’ longest single-season home win streak since 1991-92, when they won their first 18 at home.

Damian Lillard had 24 points on 5-of-17 shooting and eight assists for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez added 14 points each.

“I think we’re trending upwards,” Lillard said. “I think defensively we’re still having some miscommunications, maybe some mistakes, but I think we’re defending a lot better than we had been starting the season. I think offensively we’re finding ourselves, sort of establishing how we’re going to play and how it works for everybody. It’s still not perfect on either end, but we’re finding a way to win games.”

The Bucks will open a four-game road trip Saturday in New York.

“We were able to enjoy our time at home,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, winning makes you more happy. You’re able to enjoy your time more, practices, too, and the time you spend with your family.”

Franz Wagner scored 29 points for the Magic, who have lost four in a row for the first time this season. Paolo Banchero had 23 points and Moe Wagner 21. Cole Anthony added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“The Bucks have two big-time players who made big-time plays down the stretch,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Our guys played hard. They played together. They played with poise, all the things we’re asking a team that’s growing and getting better to do.”

Orlando had a 60-40 edge in the paint but went just 8 of 33 on 3-point attempts to continue its slump from long range. The Magic were 9 of 36 from beyond the arc Wednesday in a 115-106 home loss to Miami.

After scoring a season-low 11 points while getting a triple-double Tuesday in a 132-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Antetokounmpo had nine points in the first 2-1/2 minutes Thursday while helping the Bucks build an 11-2 lead.

Orlando pulled ahead late in the first quarter and extended its lead to nine early in the second period, but Milwaukee went back ahead for good later in the second.

After trailing 80-65 midway through the third quarter, the Magic cut Milwaukee’s lead to 93-91 on Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game.

Orlando had two possessions with a chance to tie the score or pull ahead but failed to score either time. Lopez then scored on a pass from Malik Beasley to start a 9-2 spurt.

The Magic got the margin back down to five with two minutes left but couldn’t get any closer until Gary Harris hit a 3-pointer in the final second.

Orlando was missing Jalen Suggs because of a sprained left wrist and Joe Ingles, who has a sprained left ankle.

Up next

Magic: At Indiana on Saturday.

Bucks: Begin a four-game road swing on Saturday with the first of two straight matchups against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA