CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX announced that it is scrubbing Wednesday evening's first all-European commercial astronaut Axiom 3 mission and will try again on Thursday. However, the weather is looking iffy, according to experts.

Axiom Space is sending the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the International Space Station





The instantaneous launch window that opens at 4:49 p.m. ET





SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will leave from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center





The mission's four astronauts will be conducting more than 30 experiments



SpaceX posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that it is pushing back the Axiom 3 (Ax-3) mission to Thursday late afternoon.

SpaceX did not state why it scrubbed Wednesday evening's first launch attempt, but did state the scrub will give its team more time to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis of its Falcon 9 rocket.

Now targeting Thursday, January 18 for launch of the Ax-3 mission to the @space_station. The additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/ZL8664RN7D — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2024.

However, Axiom Space stated besides prelaunch checkouts an data analysis, another item that will be looked into is the " including of the parachute system energy modulator."

Duringa teleconference on Tuesday, SpaceX's Senior Director of Human Spaceflight Programs Benji Reed described the modulator as straps that attach the parachute bag to the parachute door.

"... Modulators are straps that connect the parachute bag to the parachute door. These straps are folded and stitched together such that when they pull apart, the connecting stitches intentionally break," he explained. "This regulates the load that's applied to the main parachutes which is very important."

During CRS-29 mission, there was a parachute issue and the energy modulator was a contributing factor, he said.

"What we actually believe is a contributing factor to this behavior is a there is a twist in the energy modulator when it is installed before deployment. In its installed state in the vehicle before deployment, if there's a twist in the modulator that could be a contributing factor to what causes this. So what we did is we got into the Axiom-3 vehicle, and we opened up the parachute drawer and we untwisted any of the energy modulators that had any kind of twist in them and we untwisted those proactively to make sure that didn't contribute to that," Reed said.

Learn more about modulators here.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will now leave from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, with an instantaneous launch window that opens at 4:49 p.m. ET.

Because this is a crewed launch that is going to the ISS, the first-stage booster is expected to land at SpaceX’s landing zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. So many people far and wide can expect a sonic boom when it comes in for a landing.

In an updated forecast, the 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 20% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being the cumulus cloud and flight through precipitation rules. Spectrum meteorologist Zach Covey previously stressed that the weather may not be so favorable.

The Axiom 3 Launch (Ax-3) has been scrubbed. While official word will be coming from the @Axiom_Space team shortly, I can tell you that the weather at one of the key abort locations is in the RED.



A coastal storm will blow past St. John's today and won't clear out until… pic.twitter.com/hpWBfm9EJG — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) January 17, 2024

The Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom, will send Cmdr. Michael López-Alegría, pilot Walter Villadei, and mission specialists Alper Gezeravcı and Marcus Wandt to low-Earth orbit to rendezvous with the ISS.

It will take about a day and a half to journey to the ISS. Once there, the Dragon will dock with the ISS’s Harmony module, according to NASA. It was supposed to originally dock at around 5:15 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 19, but since the launch has been pushed back, NASA has not stated the new docking time.

Freedom has been used for two other missions: Crew-4 in 2022 and Ax-2 in 2023.

Meeting the crew

“As the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) redefines the pathway to low-Earth orbit for nations around the globe,” the company stated.

The Ax-3 crew hail from all over the world.

López-Alegría is a duel-citizen who will represent Spain and the U.S., while Villadei is from Italy, Gezeravcı hails from Türkiye and Wandt from Sweden and the European Space Agency.

Gezeravcı is the first Turkish astronaut to go into the deep black.

“Türkiye is sending the first Turkish astronaut to space as part of a larger effort to expand the country’s space exploration capabilities and establish a national human spaceflight program,” said DeJarnette.

If López-Alegría and one of the mission specialists are not able to make the trip up to the famed floating laboratory, there is a backup crew.

Peggy Whitson will be the backup commander, who was the first woman to command a private space mission, the Ax-2

Tuva Atasever, who will be a backup mission specialist

The company launched its first two Axiom Space missions from the Sunshine State: Ax-2 in May of 2023 and Ax-1, the first all-private human-crewed spaceflight that took place in April 2022.

Understanding the mission

This will be the third time the Texas-based Axiom Space has used SpaceX to send astronauts to the ISS.

“The Ax-3 mission is the third of a series of commercial astronaut missions to the International Space Station and a precursor mission to ready for Axiom Station — the world’s first commercial space station,” Alexis DeJarnette, Axiom Space’s public affairs officer, explained to Spectrum News.

“This mission marks a new era of opportunity for countries to join the international space community and access low-Earth orbit to advance exploration and research in microgravity,” stated Axiom Space, which has the NASA contract of make new spacesuits for the Artemis III mission.

The four Ax-3 crew members will join the current seven residents of the ISS and will be with them for up to 14 days.

“The Ax-3 quartet will live and work aboard the station for two weeks of research, education, and commercial activities,” NASA stated.

Speaking of research, the four men are bringing with them more than 30 different experiments that will be conducted on behalf of numerous nations’ space agencies, private companies and universities.

“Data collected on ground before and after the mission as well as in flight will impact understanding of human physiology on Earth and on orbit, as well as advance scientific understanding, harness opportunities for industrial advancements, and develop technologies for humanity’s progress,” Axiom Space explained.

DeJarnette noted that Axiom Space has a strong focus on commercial and academic partnership activities as the company provides opportunities for nations, companies and colleges to do research in a low-Earth orbit environment.

So, grab a cup of coffee and enjoy perusing those experiments here.

Axiom Space’s future

The next mission for the company, Ax-4, is expected later this year, DeJarnette said.

“NASA and Axiom Space have signed a mission order for the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, targeted to launch no earlier than October 2024 from the agency’s NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” she said.

In addition, the company’s space station — Axiom Station — and its construction are ongoing, with the first module expected to be to be launched to the ISS in 2026.

