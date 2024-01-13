CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — The weather is looking OK as SpaceX gets ready to send up more than 20 Starlink satellites Saturday night.
- Liftoff is targeted for 8:42 p.m. ET
- Starlink 6-37 mission will leave from Space Launch Complex 40
SpaceX announced that its Falcon 9 rocket will send up the Starlink 6-37 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Liftoff is set for 8:42 p.m. ET, pushed back from the initial opening of the launch window opens at 7:52 p.m. ET.
A number of backup attempts are available until 11:50 p.m. ET.
If the mission does not go up and it pushed back, the next attempt is Sunday at 7:45 p.m. ET, the California-based company confirmed.
The 45th Weather Squadron stated there is a 70% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being the thick cloud layers rule.
Leaving the launch pad
If all goes well, this will be the 12th launch for SpaceX’s first-stage booster B1073. The 11 missions it has successfully launched are:
- ispace's HAKUTO-R and NASA's Lunar Flashlight
- SES-22 telecommunications satellite
- Amazonas Nexus
- CRS-27
- 7 Starlink satellite missions
After the stage separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
About the mission
Going into low-Earth orbit, the 23 Starlink satellites are expected to join the thousands already up there that provide internet service, stated Starlink, which is a SpaceX company.
Before the launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell has recorded the following information about the Starlink satellites.
- 5,309 are in orbit
- 5,273 in working order
- 4,621 are in operational orbit
