CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — SpaceX is planning to launch more than 20 Starlink v2-mini satellites on Sunday afternoon, making it the first Starlink mission of the year to be sent from the Sunshine State.

The Falcon 9 will leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4 p.m. ET, stated SpaceX.

If the launch does not go up on time, SpaceX stated there will be other attempts until 7:59 p.m. ET.

If Sunday night’s launch is scrubbed, the next attempt will be Monday, Jan. 8, at 4:01 p.m. ET.

If the launch does go up according to its current schedule, it will be the second launch from the Sunshine State, with the first one being SpaceX’s Ovzon 3 mission.

For Sunday’s mission, the 45th Weather Squadron on Saturday gave an 80% chance of good launch conditions, with the only concern being the thick cloud layers rule.

Going into the black

Before this launch, SpaceX’s first-stage booster B1067 for the Starlink 6-35 mission has an impressive 15 successful missions under its ample 12-foot-wide belt, if it wears one:

After the first-stage separation, the Falcon 9’s booster is expected to land on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship that will be out in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink 6-35 mission is expected to send up 23 satellites to low-Earth orbit, where they joined thousands of its mechanical siblings as they provide internet service to many parts of the globe.

Starlink is owned and operated by SpaceX.

