The U.S. Conference of Mayors has convened in Washington, D.C. this week, with hundreds of mayors from across the country gathering to collaborate on issues such as gun violence, clean energy, and homelessness.

Last year in her first visit to the conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was just weeks onto the job. But now with a year under her belt, she has become a leader on the national stage when it comes to how to approach the issue of homelessness.

“On my first day, I declared a state of emergency because of homelessness — 46,000 people in the city of Los Angeles. To me that is an emergency,” Bass told the crowd of mayors eating lunch in the Capitol Hilton Ballroom Wednesday. “Declaring a state of emergency allowed me to fast track the building of housing and to use and to immediately get Angelenos off the street and into hotel and motel rooms.”

Bass gathered with around 50 other mayors from across the country that are a part of the Mayors Task Force on Homelessness Wednesday afternoon to brainstorm and share experiences from their own cities and towns, preparing for a coalition of them to go to Capitol Hill in late April to meet with lawmakers on the issue.

“Homelessness has reached a crisis that is going to take federal intervention — one, of course, for dollars but also for specific policy changes,” Bass told reporters following the meeting.

The group also encouraged Americans to participate in the Point in Time count taking place January 23, 24 and 25. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines the Point in Time count as “a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.” Any American can call 311 or their local homeless shelter or assistance organization to report someone experiencing homelessness to help the accuracy of the count.

HUD's 2023 report found that more than 650,000 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

“It is so important that we get an accurate count of the number of people who are experiencing homelessness. You can participate by contacting your local continuum of care,” said Marion McFadden, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development at HUD. “It's about data, it's about numbers, but at the heart of that data is the people who are experiencing homelessness.”

If you are in Los Angeles, you can click here to report someone experiencing homelessness in your community. If you’re in San Diego, click here; Oakland or Alameda County, click here; and Sacramento, click here.