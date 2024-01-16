One day after narrowly claiming a distant second place in Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resume at a rally in South Carolina, the third competitive state in the GOP primary process where she served two terms as governor.

What You Need To Know One day after narrowly claiming a distant second place in Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in South Carolina — the third competitive state in the GOP primary process — challenging former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resume in a state where she served two terms as governor.



DeSantis is set to be in New Hampshire on Tuesday night for a CNN town hall. But he’s polling in the single digits there, well behind Haley’s average of around 30% and former President Donald Trump’s 43%, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

In South Carolina, he is still firmly in third, polling around 12% to Haley’s 25% and Trump’s 55%. But no polling has been made public since he outpaced Haley in Iowa on Monday night and his chances of a strong performance there on Feb. 24 are more likely than in New Hampshire on Jan. 23. Haley and Trump both have events in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

The goal for the Florida governor is to push Haley out of the race so he can emerge as the sole challenger to Trump’s grip on the party. The field has narrowed to essentially the three of them after Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswmay and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson dropped out after poor performances in Iowa. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out last week. A Texas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley is still in the race after securing 0.7% of the vote in Iowa.

“I just think about, like Haley, look, she was governor here for six years. Can you name major achievements under her tenure? I mean, tell me if there are because she hasn't been able to do it,” DeSantis told the crowd at Runway Café in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday morning. “She goes around and says that she's a champion for school choice. Did they do school choice when she was governor here? No.”

In a recent debate, Haley said lawmakers in South Carolina foiled her attempts at implementing a school choice policy, which allows public education funds go towards private schools, charter schools, homeschooling and other non-public education settings. She has proposed a nationwide school choice policy, but DeSantis argued he actually got it done in Florida.

DeSantis also touted Florida’s ban on Chinese companies or citizens from buying or investing in land within 10 miles of military bases, oil refineries, power plants and other “critical infrastructure.” He contrasted that effort — as well as legislation that pushed schools to ban Confucius Institutes, Chinese-government affiliated academic institutions — with claims that Haley allowed China to flow money into South Carolina while she was governor.

“I've said ‘what is Haley's accomplishment as governor?’ I mean, the number one thing she seemed to do was to bring China into the state of South Carolina, massive amounts of CCP money coming into here during her governorship,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also attacked Trump for failing to have as hardline an immigration policy in his first term, which the governor said he will have if he wins. DeSantis renewed his promise on Monday to circumvent the constitutional clause in the 14th Amendment to keep birthright citizenship from the children of people who cross U.S. borders illegally.

“This idea that if you come across the border illegally, and you have a kid, that somehow a baby, that's a citizen, that was not what the Constitution intended,” DeSantis said. “Donald Trump in ‘16 promised he would sign an executive order… he didn’t do it over a four-year period.”

Ultimately, DeSantis was making the case that he is the most right-wing candidate in the race, willing to take on Republicans’ cultural grievances and conservative policy preferences while pursuing an isolationist foreign policy. Trump won’t go far enough and will make false promises, he told South Carolina voters, and Haley “could not possibly beat Donald Trump, she doesn't have enough support amongst core conservatives,” as he told CNN on Monday morning in Iowa.

“By debating [Democratic California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, I needed practice debating somebody who's almost as liberal as Nikki Haley,” DeSantis joked in South Carolina.

But whether DeSantis would face Trump or Haley directly again remained in question on Tuesday. ABC News canceled a scheduled debate for New Hampshire. A proposed CNN New Hampshire debate had yet to be formalized. Haley said earlier Tuesday that she wouldn’t agree to any debate without Trump. The former president, meanwhile, has not participated in a single GOP debate this cycle.

“I won’t snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitment,” he added. “I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”