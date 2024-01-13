Three migrants drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Friday near Shelby Park in Eagle, Texas, on Friday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said in a statement on Saturday.

Entry to Shelby Park has been denied to Border Patrol agents by state officers and National Guard members.

What You Need To Know Three migrants drowned near the Texas border town of Eagle Pass on Friday, according to a statement from Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas



Cuellar said Border Patrol made multiple attempts to inform state agents that six migrants were in distress prior to the drownings



Cuellar said Border Patrol was denied access to Shelby Park in order to aid distressed migrants



Gov. Greg Abbott's immigration enforcement efforts have primarily targeted Eagle Pass in the past year. The area has seen an influx of thousands of migrants illegally crossing the border, resulting in many injuries from attempts to pass through the wire installed by the state along the Rio Grande

Cuellar said that Border Patrol made multiple attempts to relay the information to state agents, first unsuccessfully via telephone and again verbally at the park’s entrance gate.

Cuellar, in his statement, said, “Border Patrol learned on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m. that a group of six migrants were in distress as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande River. Border Patrol attempted to contact the Texas Military Department, the Texas National Guard, and DPS Command Post by telephone to relay the information, but were unsuccessful.

"Border Patrol agents then made physical contact with the Texas Military Department and the Texas National Guard at the Shelby Park Entrance Gate and verbally relayed the information. However, Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants - even in the event of an emergency - and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation. Earlier today, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, the three migrant bodies were recovered by Mexican authorities.”

See below my statement on the recent death of three migrants - a female adult and two children - near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Fz878fnDg — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 13, 2024

Neither the names nor any other details about the deceased have not been disclosed by officials.

The Texas Military Department said in a statement to the Associated Press Saturday night that they had searched the river after Border Patrol alerted them but did not find the three migrants.

"The statement did not address the U.S. government's claims that Texas authorities had 'physically barred' Border Patrol agents from entering the park at the time," the Associated Press said.

The department went on to say that officers along the river did not observe any "distressed migrants" nor did they turn back any migrants during that time.

Earlier this week, Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas stated that wire and fencing were installed at Shelby Park by the Texas Department of Public Safety to restrict public access.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice court filing, Border Patrol agents regularly used the park for activities including launching boats and apprehending migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement Saturday echoing what Rep. Cuellar reported earlier that Border Patrol agents were barred from entering the park.

“In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the park,” Homeland Security said in a statement to the Associated Press. “The Texas governor's policies are cruel, dangerous, and inhumane, and Texas's blatant disregard for federal authority over immigration poses grave risks.”

Gov. Greg Abbott's immigration enforcement efforts have primarily targeted Eagle Pass in the past year. The area has seen an influx of thousands of migrants illegally crossing the border, resulting in many injuries from attempts to pass through the wire installed by the state along the Rio Grande.

Community members Saturday held a public ceremony at the park to mourn the loss of the migrants.

"Julio Vasquez, a pastor, said access was granted after making requests with the city and sharing pictures showing the entry still fenced up and guarded by members of the National Guard and military vehicles," the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.