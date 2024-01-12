New York generated $862 million from mobile sports wagering in its second year of operation, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Friday.

When added to $693 million and $200 million in licensing fees collected in 2022, that brings the total generated revenue to $1.75 billion.

"Over the last two years, New York is the clear leader in providing responsible entertainment for millions while bringing in record-shattering revenue for education, youth sports, and problem gambling prevention," Hochul said in a statement. "I look forward to this third year of our successful gaming policies that deliver top tier mobile sports wagering experiences. We will continue to generate revenue that will enrich the lives of New Yorkers, all with important safeguards in place to help those who need it."

New York ranks third in the nation in the total amount of dollars wagered, behind New Jersey and Nevada.

Mobile sports betting legalization was passed by state lawmakers and signed into law by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in April 2021.