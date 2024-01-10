Former President Donald Trump is fighting for his legal and political future on multiple fronts this week.

On Tuesday morning, Trump attended an appeals court hearing in Washington, D.C., where his attorneys argued the former president is immune from prosecution. They also said that when trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump was acting in his official capacity.

"To authorize the prosecution of a president for his official acts would open a 'Pandora's box' from which this nation may never recover," Trump attorney D. John Sauer argued.

Federal prosecutors argued presidents are not given blanket immunity.

On Thursday, Trump is expected to be in another courtroom for closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial.

State Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in fines and a lifetime ban for Trump from New York's real estate industry.

The judge in the case previously ruled Trump inflated his net worth on financial statements for years. Trump has insisted the case is politically motivated, calling the trial corrupt and rigged on social media Tuesday.

Political consultant Bill O'Reilly explained in an interview with NY1 that appearing in court may be part of Trump's campaign strategy.

"He wants to be seen in court. This to him is a benefit. He’s created a simple narrative for his most ardent supporters that the world is out. It's all the world against Trump," O'Reilly said.