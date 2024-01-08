With one week to go before the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses, the campaign trail was cold Monday, both figuratively and literally.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had no events scheduled in the Hawkeye State. DeSantis is preparing to deliver his State of the State address in Florida on Tuesday.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley canceled an event Monday morning in Sioux City because of snow. She will participate in a Fox News town hall focused on women’s issues Monday night.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was an exception, keeping up his active campaign schedule with four events.

“The other campaigns are canceling events today. Not us,” Ramaswamy said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. “ … If you can’t handle the snow, you can’t handle [Chinese President] Xi Jinping.”

Weather is likely to be an issue on caucus night Jan. 15 as well. In Des Moines, for example, the nighttime low is forecast to be minus-5 degrees with the wind chill making it feel like minus-20, according to Accuweather.

“I looked at the weather forecast for caucus night. I'm going to have to go shopping and get some extra layers,” DeSantis joked during a campaign event in Grimes on Sunday. “I don't have that stuff.”

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann told reporters Monday, “As long as there’s not a severe ice storm, I don’t think cold keeps people away,” The Washington Post reported.

Trump holds a dominant lead in Iowa in the polls. A Fox Business survey from mid-December showed the former president with 52% support, followed by DeSantis at 18% and Haley at 16%. Ramaswamy was polling at 7%, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was at 3%.

The former president is far ahead despite spending relatively little time campaigning in the state. According to data from the Des Moines Register, Trump has attended 24 Iowa events. That is less than half of Haley’s 51, a quarter of DeSantis’ 99 and a tenth of Ramaswamy’s 239.

Trump, DeSantis and Haley have qualified for Wednesday night’s CNN debate at Drake University in Des Moines, although Trump, as he has done for every other GOP debate this election cycle, will skip the event. He will instead participate in a competing Fox News town hall.

Trump held several events in Iowa on Friday and Saturday. Speaking in Sioux Center on Friday night, he urged his supporters not to be complacent based on the polls.

“Bad things happen when you sit back,” he told them.

At a separate stop Friday in Mason City, he told Iowans their “vote sets the tone.”

DeSantis told voters Sunday: “This is going to be, in terms of bang for your buck and a vote, this will be one of the most powerful votes you'll ever get to cast … This is going to have an outside influence on the direction of our country.”

The Florida governor said a rumor that he plans to drop out if he loses to Trump in Iowa is “totally made up,” speculating it was created to deter his supporters from attending the caucuses, which kick off the presidential primary season.

Some candidates, meanwhile, are rolling out their closing arguments to Iowa voters in new TV ads.

Haley on Sunday released one touting her “grit and grace.”

“Let's save our country and secure our future, and let's move forward together toward our destiny in a strong and proud America,” she says in the ad.

Meanwhile, a new DeSantis ad hits Haley for telling voters in New Hampshire that they must “correct” the results of the Iowa caucus.

“Haley disparages the caucuses and insults you,” the ad’s narrator says.

Ad spending was already on the rise before this week. According to The Washington Post, Trump, DeSantis and Haley and their supportive super PACs were spending about $1 million a week in Iowa in mid-November. Now, Haley and her allies are spending more than $3 million, DeSantis and his proponents are shelling out $2.3 million, and Trump is spending $1.2 million.