WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to deliver his annual state-of-the-state address Tuesday, this time as a Presidential candidate.

Political analysts say while the focus of the yearly address is for Floridians, this year they also expect the Governor to use the spotlight to tout his record to a national audience as he looks to place well in the Iowa caucuses.

“There’s the world that he’s going to be addressing on TV and what he’ll be saying… and to the legislature and to Floridians, and then there’s really the national audience that he has in front of him,” said Eckerd College Professor Anthony Brunello.

Experts expect he will tout Florida’s economy and growth.

“His theme I think is going to be that... the successes that he has done here in Florida, he’s going to bring to the nation as a whole,” said Retired Florida Gulf Coast University Professor Peter Bergerson.

Some say addressing issues like the homeowner’s insurance crisis will be difficult to ignore.

“Everybody, including myself, has been up in arms about that the last few years. Very few people have not been hurt by that,” said University of South Florida Professor J. Edwin Benton.

As DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are polling close for 2nd behind frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, Professor Casey Burgat with the George Washington University says DeSantis’ rivals will be closely paying attention.

“They’ll definitely be watching or at least their campaign team will be watching not for the substance of what he’s gonna say. But, they’re honestly hoping for a gaffe- that he goes too far one way or another, that he messes up on something, that it’s something that they can turn and use a quote from in their campaign efforts,” he said.