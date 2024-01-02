It's been 10 months since President Joe Biden nominated Julie Su, then the deputy secretary of the Department of Labor, to replace outgoing Secretary Marty Walsh.

"Julie is the American Dream. And she is what the American Dream is about," said Biden during an event at the White House in March 2023. "She is committed to making sure that dream is within the reach of every American."

But despite a successful confirmation as deputy labor secretary, Su's nomination to the department's top job has yet to get a full floor vote. At the end of 2023, her nomination was sent back to the White House.

"We need a qualified Secretary of Labor who can impartially enforce the law, properly manage a department, and refrain from partisan activism. Ms. Su failed to show her ability to do any of those three things," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in a statement just before Christmas.

"It is clear Ms. Su lacks the necessary votes for confirmation. I urge President Biden to put forward a nominee who is committed to fair enforcement of our national labor laws and is capable of being confirmed in the Senate."

But a White House official told Spectrum News Tuesday that Su will be renominated in the new year and has performed "admirably" in the acting secretary role she currently serves.

That same official said the Biden administration urges the Senate "to take swift action" on Su's confirmation.

Su, California's top labor official before serving as the federal department's second-in-command, was approved by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in April 2023.

Still, her nomination was never advanced to the floor due to a lack of votes. Republicans have complained about unemployment insurance fraud in California during Su's time in office, along with her support of vaccine mandates during the COVID pandemic as deputy.

But it's moderate Democrats, such as Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and independent senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Angus King of Maine, who continue to hold up Su's nomination. It's unclear what their objections to the nomination are.

Back in September, Spectrum News sat down with Acting Labor Secretary Su, who said she had "a job to do" and hadn't given up on a potential Senate confirmation.

"I'm very respectful of that process. I remain hopeful about it, but as long as I'm in this seat, I have an important job to do," said Su during that interview. "The American people expect me to do it, workers need a strong department of labor that is going to connect people to good jobs that's going to enforce basic labor standards that's going to pursue policies that benefit working families. So I'm going to keep on doing that."

Earlier this year, Republicans — led by House ​​Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. — asked the independent Government Accountability Office to investigate whether Su should be allowed to continue serving in an acting capacity.

The GAO concluded that Su could serve within an acting capacity with no time restraints because she is not serving under the Vacancies Act but under the U.S. code that authorizes the Deputy Labor Secretary to perform the duties of the Labor Secretary if their predecessor resigns.

As for her renomination, the Senate HELP Committee can hold a second hearing for Su in the new year, but committees often skip a second hearing on renominations. It's unclear what course of action the committee will pursue.