A campaign to remove former president Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame is gaining traction.

After a petition accumulated more than 4,000 signatures, including 600 gathered in the last couple of days, the LA City Councilmember who represents Hollywood said his office is looking into the feasibility of removing a star from the Walk of Fame for the first time in its 63-year history.

What You Need To Know A petition to remove Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame has more than 4,000 signatures, including 600 added this week



A star has never been removed from the Walk of Fame in its 63-year history



The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce added the Donald Trump star to the Walk of Fame in 2007



Despite being vandalized and destroyed multiple times, the star is a popular attraction for tourists

“If you want special recognition in brass and marble on a public sidewalk, maybe don’t commit actions leading to 91 felony charges worthy of a special prosecutor,” Hollywood Hills petition organizer, and political activist, Andrew Rudick posted on X this week.

Rudick has testified at City Council meetings and also filed a California Public Records Act Request as part of the Trump star removal campaign he began in 2020.

This week, City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez addressed the issue, saying in a statement, “Since there’s no known precedent for removing a star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, we’re looking into where the authority lies, what the legal issues may be and what a process for it might look like.”

While adding a star to the Walk of Fame involves a clear nomination and sponsorship process, the process for removing a star is more opaque. It is rare for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to receive requests for a star’s removal, though people have also lobbied to remove the star for Bill Cosby, who was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 2018.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce established the Walk of Fame in 1958. Even so, a spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times it is not authorized to permanently remove a star once it has been placed in the sidewalk.

The Donald Trump star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was added to the storied street in 2007. It is one of more than 2,765 terrazzo-and-brass stars embedded along 18 blocks of sidewalk along Hollywood Blvd. and Vine Street.

Since Trump was president, his Walk of Fame star has been vandalized and destroyed multiple times, including a pickax attack in 2020. But it remains a major draw for tourists, who frequently pose for pictures next to the star, and who also have the opportunity to buy Trump merchandise from a vendor who has set up shop next to it.