The Justice Department issued a warning to Texas on Thursday, threatening legal action if the state enforces Senate Bill 4, a sweeping border security law, an agency official told Gov. Greg Abbott, according to The Houston Chronicle and CBS News.

What You Need To Know The Department of Justice on Thursday threatened to sue Texas if Senate Bill 4, a sweeping border security bill, is enforced



Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law on Dec. 18. It gives law enforcement the authority to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and permits local judges to order them to leave the country



Civil rights organizations filed a lawsuit over the law last week, claiming it is unconstitutional because the federal government has sole authority over immigration



Abbott responded to news of the DOJ's threat on social media, writing, "I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it"

The new law would give state and local law enforcement the authority to apprehend and prosecute migrants believed to have entered the U.S. illegally.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law on Dec. 18, and it is expected to take effect on March 5.

The Justice Department stated in its letter that SB4 would make already illegal actions criminal, strain relations with Mexico, and hinder officials from enforcing federal immigration laws, including those that protect persecuted migrants seeking refuge.

The agency will “pursue all appropriate legal remedies to ensure that Texas does not interfere with the functions of the federal government,” if Texas does not restrain from enforcing the law by Jan. 3.

Abbott responded to the report on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration. I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it," he wrote.

Last week, cvil rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and its Texas branch, filed a lawsuit in an attempt to prevent SB4 from being enforced. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, argues that the measure is unconstitutional because the federal government has sole authority over immigration.

“S.B. 4 creates a new state system to regulate immigration that completely bypasses and conflicts with the federal system,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed against the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose troopers could arrest migrants, and the El Paso County district attorney, whose office would potentially prosecute cases in that border community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.