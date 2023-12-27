As he ratchets up his embrace of authoritarianism, former President Donald Trump shared an image on social media on Tuesday that showed the words voters most commonly associated with his hypothetical second term including “revenge” and “dictatorship.”

The post came a day after his Christmas message where he declared his political enemies should “rot in hell.” And it comes at the end of a two-month stretch in which he pledged to be a dictator on “day one” and repeatedly echoed the dehumanizing rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler by labeling his foes “vermin” and immigrants as “poisoning the blood of our country.”

The first votes of the 2024 presidential primary are just weeks away and Trump holds commanding polling leads nationally and in key early states.

The poll asked likely general election voters to say one word to describe what President Joe Biden and Donald Trump “most wants to achieve from a second term.” The most common phrase for Biden was “nothing,” followed by “economy”

The Biden campaign said in a statement that the 2024 GOP frontrunner “poses an existential threat to American democracy and freedom.” The Trump campaign did not return a request for comment on what message Trump was trying to convey by posting the image.

For Trump, "revenge" topped the list, followed by "power," "economy" and "dictatorship." "Dictator" was also a prominent choice in the word cloud graphic.

For Trump, “revenge” topped the list, followed by “power,” “economy” and “dictatorship.” “Dictator” was also a prominent choice in the word cloud graphic.

“I am your retribution,” Trump promised his supporters at a Waco, Texas, rally in March. When Fox News host Sean Hannity asked earlier this month if he would abuse his power to punish his political enemies, Trump said he wouldn’t be a dictator “except for day one.”

He’s also praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, while quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to frame Biden as the true authoritarian in the race.

With less than a year to go to the 2024 presidential election, Trump appears very likely to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the third time and his administration-in-waiting is already planning a transformative remaking of the federal government. Among their goals: the persecution of his political enemies by the FBI and the Department of Justice, the elimination of the constitutional principle of birthright citizenship for the children of non-citizens, and mass deportations of the predominately Hispanic migrants who have crossed the border and Muslim and Arab immigrants who harbor what his administration will deem “terrorist sympathies.”

Trump has also called for shoplifters to be shot and drug dealers to be given the death penalty. He has described his supporters who are imprisoned for crimes connected to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as “hostages” and participated in a song alongside at least four incarcerated men who were later found guilty of assaulting law enforcement officers and a fifth who threatened to kill top government officials.

"We're going to come after you. Whether it's criminally or civilly, we'll figure that out," former Trump administration national security official Kash Patel said on the podcast of Trump’s former senior adviser Steve Bannon earlier this month. “We're putting you all on notice.”