Lake George will receive a $10 million grant as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday while visiting the region.

The governor did not specify what exactly will be funded at this time, but says the money will help the community jump start a new era.

“This investment in Lake George will be transformative, making what is already a beautiful community even better,” Hochul said. “This commitment highlights our dedication to fostering vibrant communities for residents and visitors, alike. With an additional $100 million pledge this year for both the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the State has now proudly invested a monumental $1 billion in reshaping and revitalizing our downtowns, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for all New Yorkers.”

She also spoke about investing in more housing.

Lake George will begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the DRI grant.