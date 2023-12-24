LEXINGTON, Ky. — An ordinance that would ban the sale of dogs and cats in Lexington pet stores is expected to be introduced.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds plans to introduce a pet store ordinance similar to the one that was passed in Louisville in September.

“It just doesn’t seem ethical, really in my opinion, to be breeding cats and dogs in this way to sell when we have so many that need homes and to be adopted,” Reynolds said.

Anita Spritzer has been with Paws 4 the Cause for 10 years. Because of her experience with animal rescue work, she said she hopes Lexington passes the ordinance.

This is something the Humane Society of the United States has been pushing the city to pass due to reports of animals that have been purchased from pet stores getting sick. Some reports claim that animals have died shortly after leaving the store.

“I think councilmembers get that this makes sense,” said Todd Blevins, the organization’s Kentucky state director. “It’s the right approach; it’s a way to protect Lexingtonians and protect Lexington pets and try to put a dent in this pet overpopulation crisis that we’re seeing in the shelter and rescue community right now.”

The Humane Society of the United States hopes pet stores partner with rescues to adopt dogs and cats out instead of selling them. Paws 4 the Cause partners with a couple of local pet stores to get their cats adopted, a partnership Spritzer said has been effective.

“If they change the laws where the pet stores can only work with rescued animals, that would be amazing,” Spritzer said.

The council has yet to discuss the ordinance, but there are tentative plans to bring it up during a February session. If it passes, Lexington will be the fourth city in Kentucky to ban the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.