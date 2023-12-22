WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA published the second issue of its graphic novel series "First Woman" this fall. The series features a fictional female astronaut "Callie Rodriguez" who travels through space and becomes "the first woman to walk on the Moon."

The team behind the series hopes it will inspire young people, particularly young women, to break into STEM fields.

“We all have been kind of looking for that opportunity to find something new and different and unique to inspire kids. All of us see that need to really get young people involved. I can’t believe how many times I go places and talk to people and they ask me questions like does NASA still fly?” said Senior Communications Program Manager of the National Institute of Aerospace Rebecca Jaramillo.

The first issue of the series was published in 2021. In the newly released issue, “Callie” carries on with her lunar mission. She and her story are inspired by real life people and technologies.

“We reached out to the astronauts, to engineers, to scientists. We did peer review feedback on the first issue, and we got just a huge network from initial concepting, and initial storyline, beat sheets. And, then once we got through those kind of initial concepting stages, we then went into a full production,” said bully! Entertainment Director of Creative Production Megan Thiesing.

In 2024 Mission Specialist Christina Koch is set to become the first woman to land on the moon, along with Pilot Victor Glover, who is set to become the first person of color to head to the moon as part of the Artemis II crew.

Jaramillo says one of the highlights has been sharing the series with children, including her young granddaughter and fellow students. Jaramillo notes she had the opportunity to speak about the series at a school to kindergarteners and first graders and said “they absolutely loved it.”

The first and second issue of the series are free online at NASA.gov. A third issue in the series is also coming, but a release date hasn’t been set yet.