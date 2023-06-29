Waikiki Market, a concept from Food Pantry Ltd, has opened a second restaurant, Olili Waikiki, as the final addition to a space that already includes a grocery store and Piko Kitchen + Bar. The grand opening for the new restaurant was Thursday, June 22.



The new 2,754-square-foot Olili Waikiki serves up pupus, as well as garlic shrimp, fresh catch fish, chicken and stuffed won bok. It was designed by Lowney Architecture with construction by Swinerton. Representatives of the restaurant declined to share start-up costs or how it was funded.

“Olili takes a fresh look at local ingredients and familiar flavors through a new, modern lens,” said Brenton Lee, the new restaurant's senior chef, in a written statement. “A lot of thought went into the connection between Hawaii and the restaurant’s menu and dishes. There’s a sense of Hawaii and our local food culture in every dish, whether through an ingredient or a flavor.”

Waikiki Market, which opened in January, is located across the street from International Market Place at 2380 Kuhio Ave. on the second floor of the mixed-use development Lilia Waikiki. The market occupies the space originally home to the Food Pantry, which was in that location for nearly 60 years before closing in 2019 for the construction of Lilia Waikiki, according to representatives of Olili Waikiki.

Waikiki Market, Olili Waikiki and Piko Kitchen + Bar are operated by Food Pantry Ltd, which was founded by the late Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, who was also a founder of Foodland.

“Olili Waikiki brilliantly finishes our concept of Waikiki Market as a place where aloha meets ono,” said Brad Iwasaki, general manager of Food Pantry Ltd. “We’re excited to serve this community with amazing and memorable experiences at Waikiki Market, Piko Kitchen + Bar, and now Olili Waikiki.”

The menu is Lee's take on Hawaii-inspired favorite foods, according to a press release from representatives of the restaurant. Lee previously served as head chef of the DB Restaurant Group, overseeing its Mad Bene and DB Grill restaurants in Kapolei. He was also previously the executive chef for Tribeca Grill and a chef at Cote Korean Steakhouse and Lupa Osteria Romana in New York City.

Waikiki Market is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Piko Kitchen + Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Olili Waikiki currently serves dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to waikikimarkethawaii.com.

