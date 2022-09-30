In the 1800s, there was a massive dispersion of population across Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, the United States and Canada, when people moved to these countries in search of gold.

While most diggers left with no money, there were some who became instantly wealthy and got into the merchant trade and transportation business and became even wealthier. That resulted in a massive increase in gold inventory that stimulated trade and investment across the world.

We may soon have our modern-day gold rush in form of clean energy. But this time, instead of mining or simply digging up the backyard, it is coming with an assist from the federal government.

Welcome to the early days of Clean Rush.

For now, although many European, Asian and Latin American governments are initiating investment and credit plans, the U.S. has taken the biggest step, by far.

Thanks to the recently signed-into-law Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, billions of dollars are available for individuals and companies willing to dip their toes into making our world a cleaner place to live.

Almost $450 billion is available through the two new laws in the form of tax breaks, tax credits and investment reimbursements. The availability of this money in making companies in the electric vehicle, electric charging, eco-friendly products, chip-making and other sustainable business sectors, accelerate their plans for expansion so they can get a piece of the pie before the money runs out.

With signs of a slowing economy forced on us by the Federal Reserve, this deliberate move to invent and expand on green products will likely become the lifeline for thousands of businesses across the country.

Are you in?

If not, do not be surprised if your neighbor, co-worker, or golf mate becomes the newest class of the instantly wealthy.

But with opportunity comes deceit.

With so much money available to be deployed, the federal government is rushing to build an infrastructure to support, audit and review these new clean-energy initiatives to make sure they are, in fact, clean. The White House and the Department of Energy already have indicated that hundreds of workers have to be hired to administer the new programs under the two new clean energy-related laws.

According to Wood McKenzie, a natural resources consulting outfit, total investments in renewables will reach $1.2 trillion by 2035. Some believe that number could be achieved even before the federal government decides to double down on credits, investments and reimbursements after a review of the current tranche of money.

Just days after President Joe Biden signed the IRA bill, Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE: TM) announced it was investing an additional $2.5 billion to its battery plant in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. At the same time, Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution announced a joint venture to build a $4.4 billion battery factory. Mining company Piedmont Lithium announced its wants to build a plant to process lithium for batteries. The list goes on and on. Just wait for Amazon, Google, Apple and the other tech giants to introduce new clean energy measures in the coming months.

It reminds me of a pandemic-era initiative called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program helped a supermajority of small businesses across the country but many bad actors surfaced to exploit the loosely cobbled-together rules and regulations of the PPP. It’s more than likely that we will see more bad actors emerge in the name of clean, renewable, sustainable and green in the next few years.

If the U.S. is interested in making sure its government, companies and its citizens are all rowing the same direction, the easy part is accomplished (available dollars). Now they need to focus on the oversight of these dollars to make sure the right individuals and businesses are getting the credit for a cleaner planet.

As I said, now are you in?

Sougata Mukherjee is editor-in-chief of Triangle Business Journal. Reach him at sougata@bizjournals.com.

