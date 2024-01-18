ORLANDO, Fla. — Loved ones are remembering 9-year-old Elyas Amyr Marshall-Rodriguez who was killed Tuesday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, he crawled under a school bus that was driving away.

What You Need To Know Loved ones came together in a vigil for 9-year-old Elyas Amyr Marshall-Rodriguez, who was killed Tuesday evening after crawling under a bus



They say he was a son, brother, and cancer survivor, with family members adding he was a "fighter who loved football and his family"



Family members for Elyas have set up a GoFundMe for funeral costs and other expenses

There is now a makeshift memorial at the site of where the crash happened, Waterford East Apartments.

Dozens of people, including many of Elyas' family members came together in his honor Wednesday night.

They say he was a son, brother, and cancer survivor, with family members adding he was a "fighter who loved football and his family."

A relative of Elyas' mother says now it's all about getting through the tough times ahead.

"Right now is all about helping my aunt, all about helping her through this process," Trenae Gayle said. "This isn’t the hardest part, the hardest part you know is when everybody leaves from the funeral and she has to really accept this is her new norm."

Elyas was beloved by his community and classmates at Lawton Chiles Elementary School. Many of them came to the vigil to express their support.

Family members for Elyas have set up a GoFundMe for funeral costs and other expenses.

GoFundMe.com, or any other third-party online fundraiser, is not managed by Spectrum Bay News 9 or Spectrum News 13. For more information on how GoFundMe works and its rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.