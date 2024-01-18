Tampa, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is hosting an airport-wide hiring event on Thursday that runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The airport stated is has 226 positions available from maintenance and engineering jobs, to luggage, retail and rental cars.

Josh Gillin says the hiring event will help handle demand for the upcoming Spring Break season, which last year saw three record-setting travel days.

“Basically, all through mid-March and April, that's the busiest time,” said Gillin, the senior director of communications for Tampa International Airport. “There will be days here, you know, from mid-March and onward where we will be getting tens of thousands of people per day. We want to make sure that everybody understands when they come here, it's going to be busy, there will be a lot of people.”

March 2023 saw record-setting numbers for most passengers in a day at TPA, with 90,000 flying in and out.

Thursday’s hiring event will be held in the main terminal event space between the shuttles for airsides E and F.

Parking is free in the airports short-term economy garage, with validation.

The airport stated anyone attending should bring two forms of ID, because some jobs will be hired on the spot.