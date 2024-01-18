TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, joined a growing chorus of critics Wednesday, urging lawmakers to rethink legislation that would ban kids 15 years old and younger off of social media in Florida.

The measure, Social Media Use for Minors (HB 1), advanced Wednesday beyond the House Judiciary Committee via a party-line vote, despite some oppositional testimony. The bill is scheduled to appear next on the floor of the House for a final vote. After that, it’s off to the Florida Senate for a final consideration.

“One of our primary concerns is that rather than empowering parents to decide what apps their teen is or is not ready to use, this bill takes that decision authority away,” said Meta Southeast Public Policy Manager Caulder Harvill-Childs during the committee, alluding to a provision that denies parents the option to allow a child onto social media.

HB 1 would require platforms to implement a third-party age verification process to gain access to a platform. It would also require platforms to remove users they “reasonably believe” are underage.

Meta found an ally Wednesday in several Democratic lawmakers, as well as several private citizens who identified themselves as Generation Z. While some argue a ban robs youth of free speech rights, others are fearing economic harms, saying a ban robs youth of marketing, influencing and other monetizing opportunities on social media.

“The First Amendment applies to 15 year olds also,” said Matthew Grocholske, a Rollins College student who uplifted the role of social media in his upbringing. “Let kids live their lives, for Christ’s sake. The generation of social media says no [to the legislation].”

Supporters, meanwhile, argue that social media platforms are asleep at the wheel in terms of minor protection. They point to several studies suggesting that social media is harmful to young minds, such as one by the Child Mind Institute, which asserts that social media use amongst young people leads to anxiety, bullying and self-esteem issues. The research results, however, are mixed.

“This is no different than opioids. This is no different than tobacco. It rings very, very similar to me where companies are knowingly putting forth a harmful product that is taking the lives of young people,” said House Speaker Paul Renner while supporting the legislation last week at a press conference.

Merritt Island Republican Rep. Tyler Sirios is the bill sponsor. Speaking to Spectrum News, he described the legislation as a “guardrail to keep our kids safe.” Making a historical reference, Sirios pointed to the legislature’s involvement in other regulated industries, such as alcohol and gaming.

“I’m not here to say if social media is good or bad,” Sirios said. “What we are saying with this bill is that there are features, and that there is content that is not age appropriate for minors under the age of 16.”

Florida isn’t alone in its state level exploration of social media policy. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, roughly 11 states have adopted legislation or resolutions implementing age verification or parental consent.

Under Florida’s proposal, platforms must inform 16- and 17-year-old users of potential risks, such as addictive features. Failure to comply with certain provisions could lead to fines against companies not in compliance.

The measure is widely believed to cause a legal dispute. If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.