AUSTIN, Texas — Home furnishing company IKEA is slated to bring one of its popular stores to luxury outdoor mall The Domain in Austin at 3306 Esperanza Crossing. Just don't expect to find Swedish meatballs at this location.

That's because this storefront isn't the classic warehouse model like the Round Rock location. It's a smaller store called a Plan & Order point where customers can consult with experts on furnishing and design advice.

"As we look back at the past year, I'm proud of the progress we've made in reducing our environmental impact and keeping affordability and accessibility at the forefront for all our customers," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer at IKEA U.S. "Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans for new locations and services bringing the joy of IKEA to more hearts and homes. Creating a home you love is about to get even simpler for everyone!"

How does it work?

Customers can book an appointment at the Plan & Order point online. At the appointment, they will have an expert assist them with their design and furnishing needs — from kitchen, to bedroom to living room advice.

Ordering items can also be done in-store. Customers have the option to get their items shipped to their home, schedule a pick-up at a local IKEA store or use a van hire service to drive their purchase home.

Like all IKEA stores, the Plan & Order point will also have showrooms.

For those who want to forgo the experience of building your own IKEA furniture, the store offers home assembly services and kitchen installation.

This location will not offer an in-store kitchen serving up the iconic Swedish meatballs like the warehouse model, but customers can get their fix at the store in Round Rock.

The Austin Plan & Order point is set to open in summer 2024, according to a news release.

IKEA plans to bring more Plan & Order locations to the U.S. in Atlanta, and two locations in the Los Angeles area. The company is also bringing Plan & Order points with pick-up to Katy, Texas, Annapolis and Gaithersburg, Maryland, and more.