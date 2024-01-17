TEXARKANA, Texas — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to answer questions regarding his company’s facial recognition software, according to a Texas appeals judge.
On Tuesday, Texas’ Sixth Court of Appeals Justice Jeff Rambin denied Zuckerberg’s appeal to avoid deposition in an ongoing lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
In his decision, the judge said, “due to the confidential nature of the documents,” he would not discuss the details of the records in the case, but he found that Texas proved that Zuckerburg’s deposition was needed to secure evidence that couldn’t be secured in other ways.
Paxton filed this lawsuit back in 2022 alleging that Meta violated Texans’ privacy.
“What the attorney general is accusing Meta of doing is using facial recognition software to harvest, and then commercially use, biometric identifiers of users’ faces, without their consent,” JT Morris, an attorney specializing in digital media and internet law, told Spectrum News 1 back when the lawsuit was filed.
The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s facial recognition technology violated Texas Business and Commerce Code and the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Meta previously settled a similar class action lawsuit in 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. That settlement was for $650 million.