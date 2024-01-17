SANFORD, Fla. — Three schools in the Midway area of Sanford will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break.
Seminole County Public Schools says Millennium Middle School, Midway Elementary and Midway Safe Harbor will be closed for students and staff. All after-school activities, extracurriculars and athletics are also canceled.
At this time, the city of Sanford is working on repairing the break; however, the Midway area is under a boil water notice until further notice.
The school district adds that water fountains will be turned off at affected schools until the boil water notice is lifted.
The map below demonstrates the boundaries of the impacted area.
Impacted residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing fruits/vegetables and dishes prior to use. Heat the water to a constant, rolling boil for at least one minute, or use bottled water. The water is safe for bathing, laundering, and other non-consumptive uses.