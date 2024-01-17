AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump for president Tuesday night on Fox News.

“I’m a big believer in letting democracy play out, and well, last night it played out,” Cruz said on the talk show. “Trump’s victory was across the board. He won 51% of the vote. He won 98 of the counties. Congratulations to President Trump on that dominating victory. And at this point I believe that this race is over, so I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States.”

Previously, Cruz told the Texas Tribune he was going to wait to officially endorse a candidate until after seeing who the people of Iowa voted for.

“I look forward to supporting him [Trump] enthusiastically because I think it is time for the Republican Party to unite for us to come together,” Cruz said. “We’ve got to retake the U.S. Senate. We’ve got to hold the House. We’ve got to come together and win, and with the results last night, the people have spoken. It’s time to move onward to victory in November.”

Cruz went on to say that he doesn’t see a path to victory for anyone other than Trump, although he predicted that New Hampshire could be a close race. The New Hampshire primaries are on Jan. 23.

