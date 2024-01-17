ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old bridge in Orange County, deemed functionally obsolete, is finally being replaced.
What You Need To Know
- Orange County plans to replace Bates Road Bridge this summer
- The 1962 bridge has been deemed functionally obsolete
- Orange County plans to replace all bridges that require a restrictive load limit
A senior engineer for Orange County said they’re on track to start construction on the Bates Road Bridge near Goldenrod Road by the end of summer.
Ross MacLeod, the owner of a pressure washing company, thinks it’s highly unlikely something will happen when he drives over the bridge. But the small bridge, built in 1962 to cross the Crane Strand Canal, is now classified as functionally obsolete, a term FDOT uses to describe a bridge not meeting current road design standards.
However, that doesn’t mean the bridge is structurally unsafe. And the replacement will bring the bridge crossing to current standards.
“It’s peace of mind that no one is going to get hurt,” said MacLeod.
An Orange County engineer says the county is hoping to replace all bridges that require a weight limit posting.
Currently, there is a posted restrictive load sign for the Bates Road bridge.