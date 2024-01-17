ORLANDO, Fla. — The Board overseeing Orlando International Airport approved plans to begin a nearly $10 million project to make parking easier at the airport.
What You Need To Know
- Parking at Orlando International Airport has been scarce during significant travel days in the last few months
- A new $10 million project will aim to make the process easier
- A new parking guidance program is a part of the renovations
MCO leaders plan to install Parking Guidance System technology in their parking structures. These systems are similar to those found at Central Florida attractions, like Disney Springs, where boards display current lot openings and green and red lights indicate open and occupied parking spots.
“The value of this procurement is estimated at $9,600,000 for software, hardware, installation, commissioning, warranty, and seven years of support and maintenance,” the airport said in a release. “The contract is scheduled to be awarded in June 2024.”
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board also approved a five-year contract with Allied Universal Security Service for Curbside Traffic Management Services to add personnel to keep traffic flows going at Terminal A, B, and C curbs.
In October, GOAA CEO Kevin Thibault hinted at these upgrades as part of a series of projects to improve passenger experiences at Orlando International Airport