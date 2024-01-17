BELGIUM, Wis. — No matter the weather, Mark Mayer is still out working on his dairy farm.

“These girls like to get milked three times a day,” said Mayer. “They don’t stop, so we don’t stop. We’re 365 days a year.”

He said he makes sure to bundle up, especially when the temperatures are below freezing.

“Wear plenty of layers and when you do get cold, make sure you switch your pair of gloves,” said Mayer.

Mayer has about 1,200 cows. He said it's actually pretty simple to keep them all warm.

“Cows are a beautiful creatures that eat,” said Mayer. “If they eat, they create heat. We specialize their diet and add a little more energy to their diet in these cold times and their body heat will keep them warm.”

He said he also makes sure to keep them dry and out of the wind.

“We have buildings with curtains so there’s no wind,” said Mayer.

Brad Olson is the president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Olson said you should thank your local farmer for the work they do even in freezing weather conditions.

“I think we need to realize it’s those men and woman around the country and around the state that put food on our tables on a daily basis and they don’t have the option of going to work today,” said Olson. “Somebody has to do it regardless of how cold it is.”

Mayer said his cows are his priority.

“We try to keep them as happy as they are,” said Mayer. “They are our livelihood. To keep them happy they get milk, we keep them dry, keep the feed in front of them, make sure they got water and they are eating away behind us.”

A happy cow makes his job easier, even if it’s in cold weather.