ORLANDO, Fla. — As bitter cold continues to be a hot topic this week around the country, even Floridians are experiencing some dipping temperatures in the Sunshine State.

In many parts of Central Florida, several shelters opened overnight because the temperature was expected to drop about 30 degrees compared to Tuesday, which saw the highs in the low 70s.

With flu season still active, experts at Orlando Health said one of the best things you can do with drastic changes of the weather is keep a routine.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt said physically your body is already experiencing some sort of shock and will need to adjust when the temperatures go from warm or hot to extremely cold.

However, he said your body shouldn’t have to continue adjusting everything else to which it's accustomed.

“Your sleep habits, your eating habits, your workout habits. Staying on your routine is extremely important,” he said.

Brahmbhatt said other actions that can help keep you on your routine and from potentially getting sick include, obviously, washing your hands, and mask-wearing, if you’d like.

But one interesting tip that he also gave to help get you through the various changes is to stay hydrated. Brahmbhatt said simply drinking water can help fight off infections.