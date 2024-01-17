ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly incident involving an Orange County school bus and a 9-year-old boy.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near Waterford East Apartments in Orlando along Wharf Lane.
According to officials, the boy exited the bus and crawled under it as the bus was leaving the neighborhood. Authorities are investigating why the child went under the bus.
Nearby residents say they are distraught.
"I'm really sensitive to these kind of things, especially kids," said Samuel De Santiago, who lives nearby. "I just want to cry."
While the child has not been identified, it is known he was a student at Lawson Chiles Elementary School.
Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez released a statement in part saying: “To lose a child so suddenly and tragically is extremely difficult especially for family and friends. We will have counselors available for any student or staff member dealing with the news.”
The statement also mentions the school district is fully cooperating with the investigation.