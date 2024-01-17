TAMPA, Fla. — Since the Iowa caucuses, some in the Tampa Bay area believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign may be in big trouble.

Steve Emerson runs the Alafia Republican Club in Hillsborough County.

After DeSantis came in a distant second to Donald Trump in Iowa, Emerson is pretty certain Trump will win the Presidential nomination. And he’s okay with that. Emerson is a fan of DeSantis and Trump.

“I gave them both money,” Emerson said. “I’d be happy with either one. Bot have pluses and minuses and I can live with them both.”

DeSantis is continuing to fight for the nomination. After Monday’s loss, USF political expert Ed Benton believes DeSantis will most likely run out of big donors who contribute to his campaign.

“Nobody who has deep donor pockets are going to give money to somebody who they don’t think can win,” Benton said.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has decided to forgo a big push in next week’s New Hampshire primary. Instead, he is focusing his efforts on the race in South Carolina where presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was once the governor. Benton said it will be very hard for DeSantis to beat Trump and Haley there.

“He’s got double trouble in South Carolina,” Benton said.

In Hillsborough County, Emerson is hoping DeSantis will do well.

With Trump’s legal troubles, Emerson has also thought about the possibility of DeSantis becoming the Republican presidential nominee. If not, Emerson said he’s fine with DeSantis continuing his role in Florida.

“I’m happy he’s going to be our governor for the next two years. And quite frankly, I think has a good political future,” Emerson said.