ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Some Seminole County residents have captured video of coyotes near their front yards in Altamonte Springs.

Experts say these sightings are becoming more common in urban areas.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said coyotes have been documented in all 67 Florida counties





In Seminole County, officials say there were 55 coyote sightings in 2023

On Tuesday, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said coyotes are in Florida as a result of natural range expansion

In Seminole County, officials say there has been an increase in coyote sightings every year since 2021, with a total of 55 reported sightings in 2023.

Homeowners in Altamonte Springs said they often see wildlife like bobcats and coyotes.

“With the other spaces outside of this getting smaller, it’s kind of inevitable,” said resident Morgan Smith, who has lived in the city for three years.

He’s spotted coyotes in his front yard and understands the concern about having them around, but says it comes with the territory.

“Coyotes are typically overnight, but sometimes in the evening when it’s still daytime they’ll come through,” said Smith.

“I do have concerns if my child was out here, but he’s not going to be here alone,” he added.

Spectrum News analyzed the number of coyote sighting reports to FWC in Osceola County as well and found that the county has seen an increase every year since 2019.

A video Smith showed Spectrum News showed a pack of seven coyotes roaming in this front yard.

“I was half awake when I first saw it and I’m like, ‘Am I seeing that right?” he said. “Because I didn’t expect to see so many all at once.”

Smith said he’s become a wildlife observer and enthusiast, alerting others online about these sightings when he looks online at his exterior cameras.

“You never know what you’re going to see the next day,” he said.

FWC officials say they’ve been providing workshops and educational outreach about ways to prevent conflicts with coyotes in this area for a number of years, and will continue to do so.

“They might not have places to go otherwise, so figuring out with all the development going through, is there anything that can be done to balance that out,” said Smith.

Information from FWC says coyotes try to avoid people, and officials said that if a coyote approaches you, you can haze the coyote, “by making noise, waving your arms, and also spraying water from a strong hose.”

Seminole County leaders say they’ve gotten a lot of calls on coyote sightings on the eastern side of I-4.

FWC officials say because coyotes are found throughout the state, seeing one is not a cause for concern.

They said there is no need for people to report coyote sightings unless they are behaving strangely or aggressively.

Below are some tips on wildlife interaction from the FWC:

Pick up any fallen fruit or bird seed from the yard

Never feed coyotes or other wildlife

Close off any crawl spaces under porches and sheds to prevent coyotes and other wildlife from resting or denning there. Encourage your neighbors to do the same. Coyotes and other wildlife that associate places where people live as an easy place to find food may gradually lose their natural fear of humans.

Prevent interactions with pets — keep cats indoors and walk dogs on a short leash, using caution when walking pets in wooded areas or near heavy foliage where coyotes could den or rest. If pets are kept in a fenced area, the fence should be high enough (about 6 feet) to deter coyotes and other wildlife from jumping over and check the bottom of the fence regularly to make sure that coyotes and other wildlife cannot crawl underneath. Even in fenced-in yards, it is recommended to monitor pets.

Coyotes typically try to avoid people. If a coyote approaches or is within proximity, you can haze the coyote to encourage them to move on by making noise, waving your arms, and using a deterrent such as spraying water from a strong hose, can encourage a coyote to leave the area.