OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola and Orange county voters will cast their ballots Tuesday for the State House Representative District 35 special election in Central Florida.

Democrat Tom Keen and Republican Erika Booth are competing for the House District 35 seat, which was vacated by Fred Hawkins last year.

The winner will represent parts of two Central Florida counties — Osceola and Orange.

While the two candidates share differences on matters of the state, they both say doing your civic duty by casting your ballot is most important.

However, a top priority for Booth is economics, with a focus on the cost of living.

“This race is so important for the state of Florida and for all of the freedoms that we’re trying to protect here in Central Florida,” she said.

Keen’s campaign focus is on property insurance and abortion.

“I think it’s very, very close, and it’s all going to turn out. So, absolutely that’s why we’re knocking on so many doors. We want to let folks know how important the race is,” he said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Here is a full list of polling locations.