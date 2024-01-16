ORLANDO, Fla. — The sleeping traveler that’s moved around the halls of Orlando International Airport (MCO) has finally received some well-needed touch-ups.

Duane Hanson’s hyperrealistic sculpture “The Traveler” has slept through the hallways of MCO since 1985 and hasn’t aged a bit. The man, donning clothes reminiscent of his time, sleeps soundly surrounded by bulks of baggage by his side. He is currently enclosed in a glass case located on Level 3 of the Main Terminal.

It was a glass case of emotion in here! 😴 Our hyperrealistic sculpture by Duane Hanson," The Traveler", received a special visitor this week. Diana Galante, a local Art Conservator, provided detailed touch-ups (all without waking him up from his almost-40-year slumber)! pic.twitter.com/Z1QaTkPx5a — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) January 11, 2024

Art conservator Diana Galante was careful to not wake him up from his almost 40-year slumber, MCO teased on its X account, jokingly.

“I loved working on this project,” said Galante, in a press release. “Duane Hanson’s artworks are so accessible to the public but also technically masterful. As an art conservator, it’s my job to preserve artwork for the future, which I did by meticulously cleaning the surfaces, then stabilizing and filling losses to the paint. It’s not often I get to be part of the installation.”

The sleeping man serves as a memorable part of travelers' journeys through the Orlando airport. Passersby often beg the question “is he real?” and can use the sculpture as a means of finding their way through the busy airport.