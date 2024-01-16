WORCESTER, Mass. - After 50 years of serving customers, the owners of Worcester’s Kenmore Diner spent their last day on the job Monday serving free breakfast to people they’ve gotten to know and love over the decades.

James and Pauline Yantsides took over the Kenmore Diner in 1974. On their last day, they treated customers to anything they wanted, from eggs and omelets, to home fries, bacon and French toast. People even waited outside to grab a bite to eat, and some came from as far away as Boston.

Both James and Pauline said they look forward to their retirement, but will miss all the people they’ve gotten to know, especially the children who they’ve watched grow up.

“I’m going to miss the little kids,” James said. “I can’t say goodbye, I can’t. I will say ‘bye,’ but no goodbye. I’ll be here, I want to see my customers again.”

“My husband and I are very happy,” Pauline said. “We’ve been married for 54 years, and now we’re going to start writing a new chapter of our lives. We’re going to go home, eat and drink a bottle of wine, and just relax.”

The diner’s new owner, Christon Paddock, said they'll keep breakfast the same and they'll be adding a lunch menu. She said she looks forward to continuing the tradition.

“I’ve been working with Jimmy for a few months, trying to learn the way he does things,” Paddock said. “After 50 years, if it works, why would you change it?”

The Yantsides served a lot of breakfasts on Monday. James estimated they cooked more than 1,000 eggs, 50 pounds of bacon, 20 pounds of sausage and 30 pounds of ham.

In addition to relaxing during their retirement, the couple plans on traveling to visit family in Greece and Cyprus.