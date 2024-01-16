In outlining her state budget plan Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dedicating $200 million to open four workforce training centers along the state Thruway corridor connecting Syracuse, Albany, Rochester and Buffalo.

With Micron and other high-tech manufacturers coming to the Central New York region, the governor said it is vital to meet a growing workforce demand. If the training centers remain in the budget lawmakers pass later this year, Syracuse-based economic development organization CenterState CEO would coordinate the flagship center of the facilities in Syracuse.

“Create a visible beacon around the economic opportunities that are coming to our community and frankly, are already here, specifically in the advanced manufacturing space," said Dominic Robinson, the senior vice president of inclusive growth at CenterState CEO, described as a business leadership and economic development organization.

“Over a decade now, we have been committed to a specific brand of economic development, which is a region that is competing in the global marketplace while also making sure that we are addressing some of the historic challenges we’ve had around disparity and equalities," Robinson said.

Robinson said their goal in the governor’s proposal is to create a seamless front door for workers and employers in the advanced manufacturing industry.

“Rather than, ya know, hey, go out there for a job interview, drop off a resume and go talk to somebody, let's bring those employers into one location where people can come and meet them and learn what their companies are all about," Robinson said. "And use that as a jumping-off point."

The state would establish the One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships, called ON-RAMP, offering training to residents.

“That includes the voices of business and community leaders alike, as well as leveraging all the great college and training providers we already have here," Robinson said.

High-tech jobs in New York are here to stay, he said.

“They’re only gonna grow beyond, really, what is imaginable to us right now in the decade ahead," said Robinson. "In order for that growth to be achieved, we have to have a talent strategy. We believe the talent strategy that’s most critical is to maximize the talent we already have here, especially in underrepresented populations."

Breaking barriers in an industry Robinson said is dominated by white men.

“In order for our region to meet the growing demand related to those industries, we have to pull from a much wider pool of potential workers," he said.

“The whole point of economic development is to make life better for people and their families, to make our region more livable," Robinson said. "To do that, though, to make sure people can access those opportunities, we have to invest in them. Growth doesn’t happen without workers. Workers drive growth, workers need to be part of that story.”

The plan requires approval by the state Legislature.