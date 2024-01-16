Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ended his long-shot presidential bid on Tuesday, one day after a sixth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.
“I congratulate Donald J. Trump for his win last night in Iowa and to the other candidates who competed and garnered delegate support,” he said in a statement. “Today, I am suspending my campaign for President and driving back to Arkansas. My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.