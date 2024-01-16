Former President Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa, according to a projection from The Associated Press.

It's a crucial early victory for 2024 GOP presidential primary's frontrunner in his pursuit of his third presidential nomination and a rematch with President Joe Biden. While polling long suggested he would win the Iowa caucuses, the only question that remains is by how much -- and which of his closest rivals will come in second place.

It's also not yet clear how many of Iowa's 40 delegates Trump will win on his way to trying to reclaim the GOP presidential nomination. To clinch the nomination, a candidate must win 1,215 out of the available 2,429 delegates.

Earlier in the day, Trump predicted a "tremendous night" for his campaign. He and his allies have expressed their desire to run up the score and beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, his two closest competitors, by dozens of percentage points. The largest victory in a competitive Iowa caucus was roughly 13 percentage points by Bob Dole in 1996.

On Saturday, the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll from highly rated pollster J. Ann Selzer had Trump receiving 48% support from likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers, followed by Nikki Haley at 20% and DeSantis at 16%.

Last week, the Iowa State University/Civiqs poll had Trump at 55%, with Haley and DeSantis at 14% apiece. Both surveys are aligned with the polling out of Iowa for weeks now and show Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in a distant fourth.

The New Hampshire primary is the next contest in the nomination process, with voters there heading to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Aside from politics, Trump is reportedly expected to be in court on Tuesday in New York to attend the start of a second defamation trial brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.