Disney CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation in 2023 hit $31.6 million, according to a proxy statement the company filed Tuesday with the SEC.

Iger’s base salary last year was $865,385, with the rest of his pay coming from stock and option awards and incentives.

In 2021, Iger’s last full year with the company before retiring, his total pay was $45.9 million, according to the proxy statement.

Iger, who was CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020, returned to the company in November 2022 after his successor Bob Chapek was ousted from the company.

Upon his return, Iger agreed to a two-year contract with plans to help the board find a successor. Last summer, the board extended Iger’s contract to run through the end of 2026. Iger has said he plans to step down then.

The proxy filing comes ahead of Disney annual shareholder meeting—the date has not yet been announced. On Tuesday, the company also released the list of its 12 nominees for the board of directors positions. The nominees include Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Amy L. Chang, D. Jeremy Darroch, Carolyn N. Everyone, Michael B.G. Froman, James P. Gorman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Calvin R. McDonald, Mark G. Parker and Derica W. Rice.

“The nominees reflect Disney’s ongoing commitment to a strong Board focused on the long-term performance of the company, strategic growth initiatives, the succession planning progress, and increasing shareholder value,” the company said in a release.

The Disney’s board also rejected candidates nominated by activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, recommending that shareholders not vote for those candidates or the one from the Blackwells Group.

Since returning to helm the company, Iger has faced a number of challenges, including a proxy fight from Peltz, a legal battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Disney’s special district, losses with its Disney+ streaming service, and an uncertain future for its linear TV assets.