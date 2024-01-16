MELBOURNE, Fla. — The father of a driver killed after colliding with a Brightline train is urging others to use caution at crossing.

His daughter was part of one of two crashes that happened last week at the WH Jackson Street crossing.

What You Need To Know Two deadly collisions took place in the same intersection last week



A high-speed Brightline train was involved in each of the two incidents



The father of one victim wants to tell other drivers to be safe at crossings

On Wednesday, a Brightline train struck an SUV, resulting in the death of 62-year-old Charles Julian Phillips and injuring three others, including a child.

Then on Friday, police responded to the scene where the train collided with a Chevy Avalanche. Melbourne police confirmed that two people — Lisa Ann Batchelder, 52, and passenger Michael Anthony Degasperi, 54, both of Melbourne — were killed in the crash.

Security footage from Island Tile and Marble caught both incidents.

Over the weekend, the National Transportation Safety Board stepped in to investigate.

“She was working two jobs, and she was really happy and finally straightening herself out,” said Lisa’s father Roger Batchelder.

He said he doesn’t know why Lisa would’ve even been where the deadly crash happened.

“I was surprised when I found out. I had never been to this area, so I don’t know what the connection was,” Roger said.

He said drivers should never try to go around the crossing arms when they are down.

“People aren’t used to a high-speed train rolling through. It’s only been a couple of months,” said Roger. “This isn’t the freight trains you can see coming and run across the tracks.”

Brightline trains go through Brevard County, beginning in Cocoa, through Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay and back into the county.

Officials in Cocoa report they don’t have any safety upgrades planned at their intersections, but they will to continue working with Brightline on awareness at their crossings.

Rockledge Police say they warn and caution drivers who would stop on the tracks, and Melbourne and Palm Bay officials continue to work with Brightline on safety awareness.