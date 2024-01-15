WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even during what is likely to be one of the coldest stretches of weather this winter season, Rebecca Haut is thinking warm thoughts.

Haut was watering a wide array of plants inside the greenhouse at Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse, a business she purchased and took over in 2021.

Haut is already looking ahead to mid-July, when the Republican National Convention will begin in downtown Milwaukee. While it is 17 miles from her store, she fully expects to see a positive financial impact from the event. Haut is one of about a dozen floral shops listed in the RNC’s official Vendor Guide.

Haut is hoping hotels, restaurants and galas will book her store’s services during the event. Haut said she believes Waukesha County-based businesses like hers will have lots to contribute, and she isn’t phased by the geographic distance.

“It’s not that far,” said Haut. ”It is an area we serve quite frequently. We have a seven vehicle fleet so we can very easily get downtown.”

Proximity is a key message Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow is looking to get out. With many hotels in the area expected to be near capacity during the event, Farrow said local chambers of commerce are working with the RNC to get the word out about the benefits of staying in Waukesha County and choosing vendors from the area.

He said they will also work to maximize opportunities to cater to those staying in the county during the convention.

“I think we will see a pickup here in the next couple of months as the state delegations across the country start to get solidified, then we will start handing out which hotels the delegates are going to be at and then go specifically to those delegates that are going to be in Waukesha County,” said Farrow.

Farrow is no stranger to convention planning. As the former chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Farrow was involved in attracting the RNC to Milwaukee. Now, with the convention happening so close to his county, he said he will work to promote the Waukesha area.

“The relationships I was able to build during that time, and am still continuing to build on now, so people realize we have venues in Waukesha, opportunities that we can work with them, great business partners when it comes to transportation. All those are available here and we are trying to make those connections,” said Farrow.

With six months until the event, Haut said it is too early to know exactly how many bookings she may see. However, she said she’s optimistic the RNC will hopefully put more green in her cash register as well as in her greenhouse.