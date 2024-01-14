ORLANDO, Fla. — An East Orlando family is continuing to hold out hope in their search for Bryan Vladek Hasel.

He went missing in November 2021, and over the last two years, the family has searched tirelessly for Bryan, including his sister Bethany Hasel.

Bryan was last seen at his apartment complex on Alafaya on November 15, 2021. Despite an active investigation, there’s been no information on his whereabouts.

Bethany, a veterinary professional, used a massive expo over the weekend to try to get new leads.

27,000 people were in attendance at the VMX Conference, the world’s premiere veterinary expo, and Bethany distributed over 200 flyers with Bryan’s picture across the floor.

“I don’t believe he’s here in Florida,” she mentions. “Reaching out to all corners of this country is what it’s going to take.”

The family encourages anyone with information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 407-254-7000.

Bethany hopes that the collective efforts of the veterinary community may shed light on Bryan Vladek Hasel’s mysterious disappearance.