ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade marked its 40th year, bringing thousands to downtown Orlando to honor Dr. King's legacy and the progress inspired by his message.
Bailey Saint Armand, a support specialist from Memorial Middle School, led a group of sixth-grade students through the parade, emphasizing the importance of guiding the next generation.
“This is the future, so they have to take care of me when I get older. It’s always good to guide them to the right mindset so they can guide the next generation,” said Saint Armand.
The parade, a long-standing tradition in Orlando, not only teaches the history of Martin Luther King Jr. but also showcases the strength and resilience of the community.
“It brings the community together. Seeing all these cars, everybody here this morning, it means a lot. The kids need to see that, people out here this morning, so it’s pretty cool,” Saint Armand said.
As participants walked through downtown Orlando, the rhythmic beats of drums created an unforgettable memory for Saint Armand and his students.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is a celebration that transcends generations, passing down the legacy of Dr. King to inspire the leaders of tomorrow.