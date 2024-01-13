AUSTIN, Texas — President, CEO & General Manager, Charley Wilson, and his family have been helping Texans prepare for the bitter cold at Callahan’s General Store in Austin since 1978.

“You have to prepare for these winter freezes because they can be very expensive if you don’t,” Wilson said. “What you want to do is get in front of it. People have been getting in front of it. We’ve seen an uptick in that kind of business and foot traffic.”

In recent days, residents have stocked up on popular winter weather items such as space heaters, jackets, faucet freeze protectors and home insulation. For many, the fear of a power grid failure or down electrical lines has created a need to be proactive.

“I think we learned our lesson three years ago, and I was without power for four days,” Conroy said. “I even had a wood stove put in just in case.”

Central Texan, Jennifer Conroy, is getting ahead of the frigid conditions and has a long to-do list.

“You have to get your trees trimmed, cut your branches down,” Conroy said. “Take care of your animals, prepare, and have a plan, where you’re going to go if things get too cold or if the pipes burst. Have a community that checks on each other and thankfully, mine does.”

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the city has spent months focusing on these potential concerns and is pushing critical emergency updates on free apps and websites like Warncentraltexas.org.

“We need to be ready, focused and build our resiliency,” Watson said. “We will continue to do these kind things where we keep people aware, but the key is to stay prepared.”