CINCINNATI — Managing your finances may be a challenge if you’re trying to do it on your own, but financial experts said there are a few tips that will make your life easier.

Financial planner Savon Gibson said one of those tips is budgeting your money and trying to avoid too many miscellaneous expenses.

Another is investing money into a savings account and also paying off your credit card debt. He said it’s also important to cut down on any extra services you aren’t using.

“Do we need 10 streaming channels? How about we cut that to seven,” said Gibson. “Let's go looking through all of the subscription services we have. We see those as $6 or $7 a month, but don't understand that those it’s $70, $80, $90 a year that we're actually spending.”

Contributing money into a retirement plan and opening up an account with a credit union are other ways financial experts said you can better manage your finances.