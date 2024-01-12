As operations in Tallahassee drew to a halt ahead of the three-day weekend, things have started to heat up in the Iowa caucuses, which are only days away.

The final days of the Iowa primary

All eyes on are on Iowa as the campaigns are in their final sprint to the caucus on Monday.

But that sprint has slowed to a crawl thanks to blizzard conditions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started the morning campaigning in the frigid conditions, but was forced to cancel the rest of his appearances Friday.

Although winter weather in Iowa is a given, even Iowans say the storm hitting right now is extreme. It forced presidential candidates DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to cancel most of their in-person events.

But entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy still managed to come to the small town of Hubbard.

“If you think they’re going to let Donald J. Trump get anywhere near that white house again, I’m just going to ask you to open your eyes,” Ramaswamy said.

He’s making a plea to Republicans that they should choose him to carry on Trump’s legacy.

Despite the weather, he drew a crowd of around 40 people to a trucking company Friday morning.

Some in attendance said they are warming to Ramaswamy.

“I just believe that his message is a little bit stronger with the beliefs that I have,” voter Lance Below said.

“I’ve always been a Donald Trump guy, but if Vivek could get closer to the end and be right there, he’s going to get my vote,” Tracey Rieks said.

The blizzard kept DeSantis largely off the trail Friday, but he held a rally in Ames Thursday night, arguing Trump’s growing legal troubles could hurt the former president if he becomes the GOP nominee.

“Do you want the 2024 election to be a referendum on all the legal issues, on Jan. 6, on all these others? Because that plays into the democrats’ hands,” DeSantis said.

He is banking his campaign on performing well in Iowa. Some caucus-goers said his record as governor is appealing.

“He understands what good government is," said. Dawn Harris. "I want good government."

Others made clear they are shopping for an alternative to trump.

“At this point, I think Trump had his shot," Derick Mbacham said. "He did not perform the way we expected, and I think Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have better options, you know? Let’s give somebody else a shot."

Haley held a rally in suburban Des Moines on Thursday where she drew a crowd of almost 400. She ended up turning her in-person events Friday into tele-town halls because of the weather. The temperatures are only expected to get colder heading into Monday, which could affect turnout for the in-person only caucuses.

Depending on the weather, the Republican presidential candidates have campaign events scheduled throughout the weekend in Iowa.

Trump, DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy all have multiple events across the Hawkeye state Saturday and Sunday.

And, of course, they will be there Monday night.

Explaining the caucus process

While most people are familiar with how primary elections work, a handful of states hold caucuses to determine presidential candidates.

So what exactly is a caucus?

It’s not as simple as just walking into a voting booth and marking your choice.

Instead, it is democracy in action. On caucus day, Republicans in Iowa will gather in their precincts and try to convince their friends and neighbors to vote for their candidate.

Republicans will gather in school gyms, places of worship or even in private homes. Unlike a primary like here in Florida, the polls are not open for most of the day.

Voters must show up to the location at 7 p.m., and when they get there, they will listen to speeches by surrogates for the candidates.

And then they write down their choice on a paper ballot. That ballot is then counted on-site and reported to the Republican party of Iowa.

But again, how many people are going to come out on a brutal winter evening?

The coldest caucus so far was in 2004 when the temperature was 16 degrees. That did not stop turnout.

But compare that to the below-zero temperatures, snow and -20 degree wind chills expected this time around.

Sen. Scott surveys tornado damage

Today Florida Sen. Rick Scott visited areas that had damage from the severe weather that struck this week.

Scott received a briefing from officials in Bay County after catastrophic tornadoes damaged homes and businesses in Panama City Beach and surrounding areas.

“Unfortunately, to see this damage, you feel sorry for people, especially five years ago," Scott said. "Uh, we had Michael in some of the places we saw this morning, that, it seemed like the exact same places got hit and my heart goes out to everybody that, that had any damage.

"I’m glad that no one lost their life. It’s hard to believe that no one did when you look at some of the apartment complexes and things like that."

The tornadoes in the Florida Panhandle were part of a massive winter storm that slammed the eastern United States this week.

Wind alerts covered almost all the south and extended into the northeast.

And there’s more on the way. Severe weather is set to hit broad swathes of the nation again this weekend.