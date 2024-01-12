ORLANDO, Fla. — Since Orlando City leaders passed a revised disorderly conduct ordinance earlier this week that allows police to arrest someone who blocks a sidewalk for disorderly conduct, concerns have risen over how the new city law is being implemented.

The homeless, homeless service organizations and even an Orlando city commissioner have expressed concerns about the enforcement of the new law.

When the revised ordinance passed on Monday, commissioners agreed they need to see how this ordinance plays out and re-evaluate it in six months. Some are already saying they've seen a more aggressive approach from police toward the homeless.

Kayla Moore says her family has nowhere but the sidewalks to sleep at night because homeless shelters in Central Florida are full.

“You sit in that line all day just to hear, 'Oh, no, we’re full,'" she said. "So what else are you supposed to do?"

Moore said that since Monday when the amended ordinance was passed, Orlando police have repeatedly asked her family to move from where they sleep each night, usually under one of the I-4 overpasses in downtown.

Orlando city leaders said the ordinance isn’t meant to target the homeless — only those who block city sidewalks and are disorderly by refusing to leave when asked.

Moore says it’s unfairly affecting people who don’t have a home.

“We’re always lined up to the wall where you still have enough space to walk by, and we never give anybody any problems," she said. "If you want to walk by, go ahead."

“We are just asking for somewhere to sleep peacefully so my kids can get an adequate amount of sleep,” she added.

Orlando City District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns is also CEO of Health Care Center for the Homeless, which connects area homeless with medical services. He was the lone commissioner who voted against the new law and said he’s heard from constituents since it took effect.

“I have experienced some feedback that individuals who are experiencing homelessness in our community feel that there’s been a more heightened reaction, or heightened activity towards them," Burns said. "So we have to look at that."

Burns says part of what some are experiencing may be a product of one of the intentions of the new law — to root out criminal activity.

Burns says part of what some are experiencing may be a product of one of the intentions of the new law — to root out criminal activity.

“I’ve actually advocated for us to see what we can do to root out the criminal element that may exist on our streets — who may be taking advantage of those who are experiencing homelessness,” Burns said. “And I’m not sure if those proactive activities to root out the criminal element now starts to feel like there’s increasing attention on those individuals experiencing homelessness.”

So far there are no reports of anyone arrested under the specific law. The Orlando Police Department confirmed one reported arrest on Monday night in downtown Orlando, but that arrest was under another law regarding blocking sidewalks specifically in the downtown business corridor — an ordinance that was already on the books.

Orlando City District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, who voted for the revised law, says it’s necessary to keep people in her district safe. Her district includes the Parramore community, which includes an area where homeless people often gather to get services provided in that area.

“All citizens — even those that are unsheltered — deserve an avenue to be mobile on our city sidewalks, and not have to walk in the middle of the road and put their lives in jeopardy,” Hill said.

Hill said she hopes the millions of dollars the city is spending to tackle homelessness will open up shelter space, and work and housing opportunities for those who are currently homeless.