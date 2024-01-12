WORCESTER, Mass. - The opening of 961 Restaurant & Lounge at Worcester's Union Station is part of the next step in the city's redevelopment plan for the historic station.

The restaurant is a Lebanese eatery that offers authentic cuisine with an upscale ambiance. They join Luciano's Restaurant as another sit-down food option in the building, and more food vendors could soon be on the way. The state's Cannabis Control Commission is also located on the station's upper level.

The city continues to work with the Worcester Redevelopment Authority, which owns Union Station. Worcester chief development officer Peter Dunn said all of these vendors are part of the city's vision for the transit hub.

"Whether it's events like weddings or banquets in the Grand Hall, kind of showcasing that architectural gem that we have," Dunn said. "Luciano's works on the Grand Hall right now booking those events. We just had a new restaurant open across the hall from Luciano's, that's the 961 Restaurant & Lounge.

"And then we are also having the Worcester Regional Food Hub has a bid out right now to build out some of the basement kind of space where we have a loading dock. So, the Worcester Regional Food Hub is a partnership between the Health Foundation and the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce."

Dunn said they're also working on reconfiguring the space which used to be the Union Station Cafe to bring in another business to serve commuters. The owner of Two Chefs is also working to own a location on the lower level of the station's parking garage.

"It's been a long time since we've had all of the tenant spaces at Union Station be fully occupied," Dunn said. "So, if everything goes well with what we have kind of underway right now, we'll be fully occupied at Union Station. The first time that we'll be occupying that kind of basement space where the Worcester Regional Food Hub will be located."